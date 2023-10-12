Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 4.1%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.69. Approximately 136,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,321,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 40,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $2,010,253.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 123,811 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $6,350,266.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,123 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,398.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 40,013 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $2,010,253.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 428,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,026. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 15,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.