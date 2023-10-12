Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 180.4% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Aenza S.A.A. Stock Performance
NYSE:AENZ opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.47 million for the quarter.
Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile
Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for highways with tolls, Lima Metro, a sewage treatment plant in Lima, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.
