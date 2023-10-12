Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 180.4% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Aenza S.A.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:AENZ opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Aenza S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.47 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aenza S.A.A. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aenza S.A.A. stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aenza S.A.A. ( NYSE:AENZ Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aenza SAA., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Infrastructure, Energy, Engineering and Construction, and Real Estate businesses in Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Mexico, and Colombia. The company's Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for highways with tolls, Lima Metro, a sewage treatment plant in Lima, as well as operation and maintenance services for infrastructure assets.

