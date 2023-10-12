Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 5.2%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.09. Approximately 1,228,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,368,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Compass Point began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.92.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 372.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 111,775 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

