Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Increased by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.6% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $34,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.96. 350,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.69. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

