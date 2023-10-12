Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.83

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 496891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

