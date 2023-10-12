Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Up to $15.21

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $15.54. Afya shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 1,869 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Afya alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFYA

Afya Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Afya had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Afya

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Afya by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,016,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 109,520 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at $4,710,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Afya by 10,387.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Afya in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.