Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lessened by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 4.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $533,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $287.89. 133,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,499. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

