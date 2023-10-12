Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.80 target price on the stock.

Shares of GRRR opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRRR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

