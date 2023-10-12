Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 1,792,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,576. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

