Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.73

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 1510157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

