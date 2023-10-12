American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,145 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.1% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:AXP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.88. 167,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.44.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
