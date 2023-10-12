American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lifted by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 21.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 34.7% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,680. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average is $161.77. The company has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

