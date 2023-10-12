American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3 %

AWK opened at $122.22 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $115.39 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.