Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

ADI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.99. 589,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.39. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.