Analysts Set Expectations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

