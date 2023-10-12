AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Up 4.2%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.96 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 646,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,823,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2,619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,552 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 199,667 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

