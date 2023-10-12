ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 156.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 235.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $304.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,063. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

