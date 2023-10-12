APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Miller Wealth Advisors LLC

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4,809.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. APA comprises 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of APA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after acquiring an additional 777,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after acquiring an additional 440,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 800,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,719. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.