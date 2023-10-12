Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,202,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,026 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $6.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a market cap of $876.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 102.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.