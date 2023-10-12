AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,395 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AppFolio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF stock opened at $189.27 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $201.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.03%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

View Our Latest Report on AppFolio

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $131,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.