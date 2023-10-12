Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.61

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.61 and last traded at $162.62, with a volume of 24491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,381,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

