Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Up 2.6%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.71 and last traded at $145.86. 548,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,943,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

