Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.32 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.