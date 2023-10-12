Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %
NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.32 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
