Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading 14.6% Higher

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49. 401,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 314,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.
Arbor Metals Trading Up 32.4 %
The company has a market cap of C$139.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50 and a beta of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.01.
About Arbor Metals
Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.
