Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up to $35.93

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.93, but opened at $36.68. Arcellx shares last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 9,797 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACLX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Arcellx Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of -0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new position in Arcellx during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $863,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arcellx by 11.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $7,918,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Arcellx in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

