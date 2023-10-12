ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Up to $24.06

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.06, but opened at $24.70. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 695,034 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

(Get Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.