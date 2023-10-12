Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 127,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 181,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$68.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

