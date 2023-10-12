Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Argo Group International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

