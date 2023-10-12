Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
