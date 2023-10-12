Argyle Capital Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

