Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.48 and last traded at $196.16. Approximately 462,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,759,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,712 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,587. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.