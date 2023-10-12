Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.99.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

