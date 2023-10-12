ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 364.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 277,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $16.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $622.85. 824,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $245.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $630.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $668.02. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

