ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Lowered to $810.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $850.00 to $810.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $17.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $623.32. 511,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,332. The firm has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASML will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

