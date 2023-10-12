ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 2.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $624.19 and last traded at $623.30. Approximately 601,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,020,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $606.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.20.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $630.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after buying an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.