Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires 1,603 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 55,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNDW stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,537. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.