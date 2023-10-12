Aspire Wealth Management Corp Acquires Shares of 2,196 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPSE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,086,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,328 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 194,622 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPSE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 15,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,493. The company has a market cap of $391.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $43.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

