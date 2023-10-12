Aspire Wealth Management Corp Buys 887 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $187,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.30. 125,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

