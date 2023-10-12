Aspire Wealth Management Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,701 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,641. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

