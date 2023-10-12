Aspire Wealth Management Corp Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 107.3% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.91. 1,500,223 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.