Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $1.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

