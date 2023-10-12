Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 322,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.16. 55,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

