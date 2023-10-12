Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $193,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

XMHQ stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.66. 25,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,352. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

