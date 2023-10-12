Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $201,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,861 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

