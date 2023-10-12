Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $31.68. 111,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,475. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.