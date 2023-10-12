Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $505,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.80. 33,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

