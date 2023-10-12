Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $726,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $110.57. 106,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

