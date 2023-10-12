Aspire Wealth Management Corp Makes New $98,000 Investment in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.07. 22,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $76.45 and a 52-week high of $91.79. The stock has a market cap of $322.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

