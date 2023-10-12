Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for InPlay Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for InPlay Oil’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$2.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.61. The stock has a market cap of C$241.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.63. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.10 million. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

InPlay Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.