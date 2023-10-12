Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down to $199.45

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $199.45, but opened at $193.00. Atlassian shares last traded at $190.40, with a volume of 306,284 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.78.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $1,748,163.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,474,286.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $1,748,163.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,474,286.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $65,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,491 shares of company stock worth $66,448,080. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.