Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $403.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $403.00, but opened at $420.09. Atrion shares last traded at $420.09, with a volume of 268 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrion Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $739.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $464.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.70.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Atrion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 57.33%.

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atrion by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Atrion by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

